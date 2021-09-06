SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) will report ($0.55) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). SQZ Biotechnologies reported earnings per share of ($7.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 92.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.28). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($1.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SQZ Biotechnologies.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 million. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 74.70% and a negative net margin of 346.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SQZ Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SQZ Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQZ. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 97,279.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,520,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,598 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 423.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,215,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,571,000 after acquiring an additional 983,747 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,871,000 after acquiring an additional 787,193 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,868,000 after acquiring an additional 520,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

SQZ opened at $13.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.77 million and a PE ratio of -1.47. SQZ Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.49.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

