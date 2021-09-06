StableUSD (USDS) Reaches Market Cap of $522,166.10

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last seven days, StableUSD has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One StableUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. StableUSD has a market cap of $522,166.10 and $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00065727 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00017297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.97 or 0.00155482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001897 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00047023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $404.80 or 0.00767806 BTC.

StableUSD Coin Profile

StableUSD is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

StableUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

