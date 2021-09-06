Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 535.57 ($7.00).

STAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, insider Naguib Kheraj acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 449 ($5.87) per share, for a total transaction of £269,400 ($351,972.82). Also, insider José Viñals bought 11,500 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, with a total value of £51,980 ($67,912.20).

Shares of Standard Chartered stock traded up GBX 5.90 ($0.08) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 459.30 ($6.00). 3,749,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,756,088. The stock has a market cap of £14.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 449.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 479.02. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.32%.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

