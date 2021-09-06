Standard Protocol Market Cap Reaches $8.84 Million (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 6th. In the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded up 46.6% against the dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.84 million and approximately $932,952.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00066184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.29 or 0.00155508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.26 or 0.00213548 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,880.92 or 0.07516578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,730.21 or 1.00191329 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.72 or 0.00963983 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

