Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Trading 19.5% Higher This Week

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $87.09 million and $17.50 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0713 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,220,976,555 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

