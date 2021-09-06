Starbase (STAR) Hits Market Cap of $767,932.46

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Starbase has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Starbase coin can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Starbase has a market cap of $767,932.46 and $536,936.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00064243 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00015553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.55 or 0.00124980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.68 or 0.00797089 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00046788 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

