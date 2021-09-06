Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,131 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,287,675,000 after acquiring an additional 416,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,087,833,000 after buying an additional 437,321 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,539,562,000 after acquiring an additional 106,466 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,535,047,000 after acquiring an additional 245,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 121.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $117.19 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $81.75 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.31.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

