Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Position Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 858,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 49,594 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $51,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,687,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,253,154,000 after buying an additional 2,023,607 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1,608.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 734,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,286,000 after buying an additional 691,549 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 138.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,164,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,125,000 after purchasing an additional 675,504 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 124.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 915,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,464,000 after purchasing an additional 507,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 155.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 754,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,279,000 after purchasing an additional 458,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 155,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $11,043,417.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,727,044.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,106 shares of company stock worth $14,196,563. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD opened at $66.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.45. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.31 and a 1-year high of $74.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.18.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

