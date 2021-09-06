Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

SCM stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.92. The stock has a market cap of $251.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 61.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 15.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 12.5% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

