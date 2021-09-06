Step Finance (STEP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $35.95 Million

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $4.86 million and $35.95 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1.22 or 0.00002354 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 73.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00066758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.16 or 0.00151343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.42 or 0.00208007 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,886.67 or 0.07526013 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,529.00 or 0.99778895 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $497.05 or 0.00962472 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

