STERIS (NYSE:STE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.600-$7.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.33 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $239.83.

Get STERIS alerts:

NYSE:STE opened at $217.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.22 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS has a 52 week low of $155.99 and a 52 week high of $226.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.17.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.88%.

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STERIS stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 222.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 286,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of STERIS worth $85,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.