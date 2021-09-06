Stifel Nicolaus Raises MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $495.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $384.00 to $495.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on MongoDB from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $526.00 target price (up previously from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MongoDB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $440.06.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Shares of MDB opened at $507.41 on Friday. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $508.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of -107.27 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.17.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $3,267,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,020,177.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 4,250 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.91, for a total value of $1,351,117.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,598,222.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,974 shares of company stock valued at $69,997,268. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.