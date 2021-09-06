Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duluth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

DLTH opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $454.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Duluth has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.19.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Duluth had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 17.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duluth will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $145,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,131,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,205,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duluth in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duluth in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Duluth in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

