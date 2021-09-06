STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €37.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €37.90 ($44.59) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €38.79 ($45.64).

STM stock opened at €37.90 ($44.59) on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 1-year high of €21.45 ($25.24). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €34.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €32.23.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

