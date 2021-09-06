StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Position Increased by JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,324,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,998 shares during the quarter. StoneCo accounts for approximately 12.5% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. owned about 0.43% of StoneCo worth $37,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STNE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter worth $411,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 44.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Finally, Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter worth $1,041,000. 57.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STNE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.63. 152,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,473,086. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $44.22 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STNE shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. New Street Research started coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC cut their price objective on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.10.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

