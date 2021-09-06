Streamline Health Solutions (STRM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.95 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 48.19% and a negative return on equity of 29.39%.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

STRM stock opened at $1.80 on Monday. Streamline Health Solutions has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $3.86. The firm has a market cap of $76.27 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 82,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Streamline Health Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. It solutions includes health information management (HIM), Coding and CDI; evaluator coding analysis platform; financial management; and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.