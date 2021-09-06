Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,094 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $165,067,000 after acquiring an additional 22,971 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $276.65. 648,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,729. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $194.64 and a 12-month high of $280.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.70.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

