SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,684 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 403,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,146.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $462,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $571.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $221.55 and a 52 week high of $608.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $565.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $550.76.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 31.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $217,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 4,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.13, for a total value of $2,235,205.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,521,448.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and sold 23,115 shares worth $13,375,065. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.74.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

