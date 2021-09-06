Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.20.

SVNLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 112 to SEK 115 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Societe Generale lowered Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from SEK 85 to SEK 93 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from SEK 115 to SEK 118 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

SVNLY remained flat at $$5.71 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 79,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,285. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $5.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

