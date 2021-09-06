Swiss National Bank Acquires 76,509 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,209,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,509 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of UDR worth $59,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UDR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in UDR in the first quarter worth $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in UDR by 422.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in UDR by 727.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in UDR by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 1,136.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $824,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,051.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $543,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 119,887 shares in the company, valued at $6,513,460.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,000 shares of company stock worth $10,286,250. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE UDR opened at $55.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,107.62, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.34. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. Research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

UDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

