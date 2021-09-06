Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,710 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.36% of Ceridian HCM worth $52,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,202,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 8.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 145,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,171 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

In other news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total value of $76,837,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,196,488.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $573,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,381,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDAY. Barclays lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.54.

CDAY stock opened at $115.96 on Monday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $68.76 and a one year high of $116.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of -269.67 and a beta of 1.40.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.