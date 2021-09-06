Swiss National Bank Has $47.20 Million Stock Holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 325.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 832,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $47,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 925.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $44.02 on Monday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $72.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.49 and a 200-day moving average of $26.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.27.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.11 million. The business’s revenue was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, Director Philip Lader sold 14,246 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $705,746.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 2,495 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $151,795.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,559,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,989 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,335 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Macquarie lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.36.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

