Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 27.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 477,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 184,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $55,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $124.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.00 and a 200 day moving average of $118.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $109.07 and a 12-month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHKP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

