Swiss National Bank Purchases 347,894 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,668,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347,894 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.43% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $46,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,984,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,989 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 34.2% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,576,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,046 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 470.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,227,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,358 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,054.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,788,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 58.5% during the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 4,354,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,254,000 after buying an additional 1,606,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.11.

In related news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $506,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $9.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

