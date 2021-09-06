Sylo 1-Day Volume Tops $1.36 Million (SYLO)

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 6th. One Sylo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Sylo has a total market cap of $19.99 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sylo has traded up 24.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sylo alerts:

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000032 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Sylo Coin Profile

SYLO is a coin. It was first traded on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io . The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Sylo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sylo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sylo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sylo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sylo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.