Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.250-$4.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.18 billion-$5.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.21 billion.

Shares of SYNH stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,310. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.28 and a 200 day moving average of $84.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $95.26.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYNH. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Syneos Health has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.10.

In other Syneos Health news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,127,241.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 590 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $50,167.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,056.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,548,183. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

