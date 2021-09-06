Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
SYPR opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.39. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.51.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Gill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,990,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,092,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $35,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,894 shares of company stock worth $416,928 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Company Profile
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
