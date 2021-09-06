Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SYPR opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.39. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Gill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,990,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,092,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $35,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,894 shares of company stock worth $416,928 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sypris Solutions stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Sypris Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.