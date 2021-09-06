T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,970 shares of company stock worth $7,050,902 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.00. 2,448,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,280,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $169.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.61. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.56 and a 1-year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.04.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

