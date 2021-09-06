Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $869.58 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) will post sales of $869.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $935.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $822.87 million. Take-Two Interactive Software posted sales of $957.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year sales of $3.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $4.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.64.

Shares of TTWO stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,209. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.62 and a 200-day moving average of $173.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.55. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $151.00 and a twelve month high of $214.91.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 353,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,606,000 after acquiring an additional 13,710 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth $704,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 346.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 105,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,724,000 after acquiring an additional 82,060 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

