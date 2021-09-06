Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 4,892 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 38,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on LNT shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $61.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.21. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $62.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

