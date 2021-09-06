Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 360 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Globant were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Globant during the first quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Globant by 9.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Globant by 1,401.4% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Globant during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Globant during the first quarter worth about $237,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $331.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.70. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $332.60. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 187.07 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLOB shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Globant Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

