Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,642,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 10.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,834,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,435,000 after buying an additional 943,961 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,355,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,073,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,052,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,390,000 after buying an additional 723,728 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

DT stock opened at $70.93 on Monday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $71.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $209.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.83 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $9,555,784.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,945,048.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $3,033,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 634,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,012,694.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,549 shares of company stock valued at $18,119,486 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

