Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,087 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LNC. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 575.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 35.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter worth $42,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

LNC opened at $67.56 on Monday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $71.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.27.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNC. lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

