Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 80.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,425 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Masimo were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 828.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Masimo by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Masimo by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Masimo by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MASI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.60.

MASI stock opened at $276.98 on Monday. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $203.81 and a 12 month high of $287.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $268.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.72.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

