Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,711,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,955,000. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ GLBE opened at $79.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.66. Global-e Online Ltd. has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $83.77.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLBE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.
