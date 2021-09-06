Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,711,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,955,000. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLBE opened at $79.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.66. Global-e Online Ltd. has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $83.77.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. As a group, analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLBE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

