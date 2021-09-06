Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 2,268 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,298 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Trex were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Trex by 361.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Trex in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 2,258.1% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Trex in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $758,430.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $1,809,285.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Trex stock opened at $113.74 on Monday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.32 and a 12 month high of $114.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 67.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TREX shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.27.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

