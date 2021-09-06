Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 186,230 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 186,230 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Rollins were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 86,010 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,747,000 after acquiring an additional 512,168 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,421 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 76,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 31,737 shares during the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $39.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day moving average of $35.50. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 58.40 and a beta of 0.54.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

