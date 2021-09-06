Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TECK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.09.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TECK stock opened at $24.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.26. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $26.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average is $22.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,727,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,283,000 after acquiring an additional 58,427 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,310,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,149,000 after acquiring an additional 156,695 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 10.1% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,902,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,566,000 after acquiring an additional 723,227 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $146,029,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in Teck Resources by 18.0% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 6,572,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,439,000 after buying an additional 1,003,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.