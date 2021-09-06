Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stake Lifted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth $37,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 345.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.00.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $448.81 on Monday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $301.76 and a 12 month high of $465.40. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $424.21.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

