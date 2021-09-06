Telemus Capital LLC Acquires 46,738 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 200.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,738 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 220.1% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 201.1% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 140.1% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,264,750. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX opened at $32.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $24.71 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.88. The stock has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on CSX in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

