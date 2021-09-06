Telemus Capital LLC Acquires 550 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $82.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.50. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $54.66 and a 12-month high of $82.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

