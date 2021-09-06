Telemus Capital LLC Buys 1,504 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 218.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,193 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,312,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $64,309,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,101,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $62,993,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $609.81.

NFLX opened at $590.53 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $458.60 and a 12 month high of $598.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $534.06 and a 200 day moving average of $521.68. The firm has a market cap of $261.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

