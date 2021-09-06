Telemus Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,070 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORCL stock opened at $90.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $251.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.15. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $54.87 and a 52 week high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $8,866,648.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.04.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

