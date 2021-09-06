Telemus Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 1,087.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Equifax by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Equifax by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.42.

EFX stock opened at $278.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.98 and a fifty-two week high of $279.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.32. The stock has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

