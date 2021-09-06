Telemus Capital LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 19,805 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 68,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,405,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $1,967,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,328 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,881,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,186 shares of company stock valued at $956,254. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $55.43 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

