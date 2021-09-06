Telemus Capital LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,872 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,210,757 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $161,120,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 8,243.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 651,835 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $47,505,000 after acquiring an additional 644,022 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 142,150.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 389,767 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $28,406,000 after acquiring an additional 389,493 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 1,432.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 281,080 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $20,485,000 after acquiring an additional 262,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 234.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 360,618 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $26,254,000 after acquiring an additional 252,634 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEP opened at $80.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.77. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $88.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -327.16%.

NEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.55.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

