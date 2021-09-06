Telemus Capital LLC Purchases 2,144 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 70,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

VWO opened at $52.89 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.71.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

