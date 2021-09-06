Telemus Capital LLC Sells 12,204 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,147 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 12,204 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $61.72 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $61.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.59 and its 200 day moving average is $56.66. The stock has a market cap of $283.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HSBC increased their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

