Telemus Capital LLC Sells 15,307 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,307 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 46.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $241,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.47.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $106.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.50. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $106.25. The stock has a market cap of $165.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

