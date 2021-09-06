Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Telephone and Data Systems reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Telephone and Data Systems.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.34%.

TDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. boosted their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.07.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.16. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 36.27%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 45.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $336,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,477,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $305,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,163 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,965,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $225,822,000 after acquiring an additional 682,399 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,358,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,114,000 after acquiring an additional 102,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 336.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telephone and Data Systems (TDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.